Anaergia Inc. Faces Trading Halt Amid Filings Delay

Anaergia Inc. has announced a delay in filing its 2023 financial statements and disclosures, citing restructuring and transformation efforts as the cause. The company expects to complete the audit by Deloitte LLP and file the necessary documents by April 15, 2024. In response to this delay, a cease trade order is anticipated, which will halt trading of Anaergia’s securities in Canada until the filings are made.

