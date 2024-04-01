Anaergia Finalizes Second Investment Tranche

Anaergia, Inc. (TSE:ANRG) has released an update.

Anaergia Inc., a leader in renewable fuels, has announced the escrow closing of the second tranche of a C$40.8 million investment from Marny Investissement SA, with C$13.6 million wired and confirmed. The funding supports Anaergia’s mission to convert organic waste into renewable natural gas and other eco-friendly products. Furthermore, a change in the company’s board of directors is anticipated as part of the investment agreement, with the third tranche expected to close shortly.

