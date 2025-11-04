AMTD Digital Reports Significant Revenue Surge in 2025

AMTD Digital, Inc. Sponsored ADR ( (HKD) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information AMTD Digital, Inc. Sponsored ADR presented to its investors.

AMTD Digital Inc., a NYSE-listed company headquartered in France, operates as a comprehensive digital solutions and global hospitality and VIP services platform. In its latest earnings report, AMTD Digital announced a remarkable 1,085.9% increase in revenue for the first half of 2025, reaching US$73.2 million compared to the same period in 2024. This significant growth is attributed to the consolidation of The Generation Essentials Group and expansion in the media and entertainment segment.

Key financial highlights include a substantial increase in revenue from fashion, arts, and luxury media advertising, which reached US$10.0 million, and a 172.4% growth in hotel operations income to US$13.6 million. The company also reported a US$47.9 million gain from fair value changes on financial assets. Despite increased expenses related to staff costs and finance charges, the company’s profit for the period rose by 49.5% to US$51.5 million.

The integration of TGE has been pivotal, enhancing AMTD Digital’s media and entertainment offerings, notably through the consolidation of L’Officiel and The Art Newspaper. The company’s strategic focus on expanding its hospitality and VIP services has also contributed to its robust financial performance. Additionally, the company saw a notable increase in other income due to higher interest income from outstanding balances.

Looking ahead, AMTD Digital remains committed to delivering long-term value to shareholders, with plans to expand its global footprint and develop intellectual property-related businesses. The management expresses confidence in maintaining growth momentum and exploring new opportunities across its core business segments.

