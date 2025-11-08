Amprius Technologies Reports Record Revenue and Growth

Amprius Technologies Inc ((AMPX)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Amprius Technologies Inc.’s latest earnings call painted a positive picture of the company’s financial health and strategic direction. The call highlighted record-breaking revenue growth, significant customer expansion, and the successful deployment of second-generation battery products. Despite challenges related to its dependence on the aerospace segment and geopolitical risks, the overall sentiment remained optimistic, buoyed by strategic partnerships and manufacturing scalability.

Record Revenue and Growth

Amprius Technologies reported a record revenue of $21.4 million in Q3 2025, marking a 42% increase from the previous quarter and a 173% rise from the same quarter last year. This impressive growth underscores the company’s ability to capitalize on market opportunities and expand its financial footprint.

Significant Customer Expansion

The company shipped batteries to 159 end customers in Q3, with 80 new customers joining their platform. This expansion demonstrates strong market traction and effective customer acquisition strategies, positioning Amprius well for future growth.

SiCore Battery Platform Success

Amprius’ second-generation SiCore batteries experienced a greater than fourfold increase in shipments compared to Q3 2024. This success significantly contributed to the company’s revenue growth and highlights the market’s positive reception of their innovative products.

Positive Gross Margin

For the second consecutive quarter, Amprius reported a positive gross margin, achieving a gross profit margin of 15%, up from 9% in the previous quarter. This improvement reflects the company’s operational efficiency and cost management.

Strategic Partnership with Amazon

Amprius advanced to the integration assessment phase of the Amazon Devices Climate Tech Accelerator. This development indicates potential future collaboration, which could open new avenues for growth and innovation.

Expansion of Manufacturing Capacity

The company secured over 1.8 gigawatt hours of manufacturing capacity through partners, ensuring scalability and flexibility in production. This expansion is crucial for meeting increasing demand and sustaining growth.

Dependence on Aerospace Segment

Approximately 75% of Q3 revenue came from the aviation segment, indicating a reliance on a single market. This dependence poses risks if demand fluctuates, highlighting the need for diversification.

Geopolitical and Trade Challenges

With 75% of revenue derived from outside the U.S., Amprius faces potential vulnerabilities to geopolitical and trade tensions, including tariffs. This exposure requires careful navigation to mitigate risks.

Operating Expenses

Quarterly operating expenses increased year-over-year by $1.9 million due to investments in sales and go-to-market efforts. These investments are essential for supporting the company’s growth initiatives.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Amprius Technologies provided forward-looking guidance that reflects continued optimism. The company secured a $35 million follow-on purchase order from a leading UAS manufacturer and deepened relationships with AeroVironment and other partners. With a gross margin of 15% and an operating loss reduced to $4.7 million, Amprius ended the quarter with $73.2 million in cash and no debt, positioning it well for future endeavors.

In summary, Amprius Technologies Inc.’s earnings call conveyed a strong and positive outlook, driven by record revenue growth, customer expansion, and successful product deployment. While challenges remain, particularly in terms of market dependence and geopolitical risks, the company’s strategic partnerships and manufacturing capabilities provide a solid foundation for continued success.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue