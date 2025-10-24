Amphastar Expands BAQSIMI® Distribution in Asia

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( (AMPH) ).

On October 21, 2025, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals entered into a Distribution Agreement with Nanjing Chengong Pharmaceutical to expand the distribution of its nasal powder product, BAQSIMI®, in Mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. This agreement, which includes profit sharing and regulatory responsibilities for Chengong, represents a related party transaction due to shared ownership interests, and was approved by Amphastar’s Audit Committee.

Spark’s Take on AMPH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AMPH is a Neutral.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ overall stock score is driven by its strong valuation and financial stability, despite challenges in revenue growth and cash flow. The technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, but the stock’s undervaluation presents potential upside. The earnings call provided mixed signals, with strategic expansions and product successes offset by competitive pressures and declining revenues.

More about Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company involved in the production and distribution of nasal powder products, with a focus on expanding its market presence in the Greater China region.

Average Trading Volume: 492,743

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.14B

