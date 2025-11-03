AML3D Issues Disclaimer on Presentation Data

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

AML3D Limited has released a disclaimer regarding the information contained in its presentation, emphasizing that the data has not been audited or verified. The company disclaims any liability for inaccuracies or omissions in the presentation and clarifies that it does not constitute an offer or recommendation to purchase securities. This announcement underscores AML3D’s cautious approach to communicating financial and operational projections, potentially impacting stakeholder expectations and market perception.

AML3D Limited is a company operating in the additive manufacturing industry, focusing on providing 3D printing solutions. The company is known for its proprietary Wire Additive Manufacturing (WAM) technology and offers products and services aimed at various sectors, including aerospace and defense.

