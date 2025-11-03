AML3D Expands Global Footprint with Strategic US and European Growth Initiatives

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

AML3D Limited announced significant progress in its ‘US Scale-up’ strategy, highlighted by the opening of a fully operational US Technology Centre in Stow, Ohio, to meet the demand from the US defence sector. The company received a Letter of Intent from the US Navy for up to 100 additive manufacturing systems and 1,600 components by 2030, and delivered its first ARCEMY® X system to the Tennessee Valley Authority, marking expansion beyond defence. Additionally, AML3D secured its first UK defence contract with BAE Systems and plans to establish a European Technology Centre to support its growth strategy in the UK and Europe. The company is investing AU$12 million to double its US manufacturing capacity and has set up distribution agreements to leverage opportunities in European markets.

AML3D Limited is a publicly listed technology company founded in 2014, specializing in metal additive manufacturing. The company uses its patented Wire Additive Manufacturing (WAM®) process to disrupt traditional metal part supply chains. AML3D is the original equipment manufacturer of ARCEMY® industrial metal 3D printing systems, which provide advanced, automated, and cost-effective manufacturing solutions for industries such as Aerospace, Defence, Maritime, Manufacturing, Mining, and Oil & Gas.

