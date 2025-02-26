Amita Holdings Reports Strong Financial Growth in 2024

Amita Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (JP:2195) ) has issued an update.

Amita Holdings Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024, showing a notable increase in profit attributable to owners of the parent by 37.2% compared to the previous year. The company also announced a forecast for the year ending December 31, 2025, with expected growth in net sales and profits, indicating a positive outlook for stakeholders.

Amita Holdings Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating with a focus on integrated operations. The company is involved in various sectors, although the specific industry and primary products or services are not detailed in the provided text.

