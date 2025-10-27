Amgen’s Prolia® Study: A New Frontier in Osteoporosis Treatment

Amgen Inc ((AMGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Amgen Inc. is conducting a Phase 4 clinical study titled ‘A Phase 4 Single-arm Open-label Study for the Efficacy and Safety of Prolia® in Participants With Glucocorticoid-induced Osteoporosis in Mainland China.’ The study aims to assess the efficacy of Prolia® in improving bone mass density (BMD) of the lumbar spine over a 12-month period. This research is significant as it addresses the treatment of glucocorticoid-induced osteoporosis, a condition affecting bone density due to prolonged steroid use.

The intervention being tested is Prolia®, a drug administered via subcutaneous injection every six months. Prolia® is intended to increase bone density and reduce fracture risk in patients with osteoporosis.

The study follows an interventional design with a single-group assignment. There is no masking involved, meaning both researchers and participants know the treatment being administered. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused, aiming to evaluate the therapeutic effects of Prolia®.

The study began on September 5, 2024, with a primary completion date yet to be determined. The latest update was submitted on September 29, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating results.

This study update could positively influence Amgen’s stock performance by demonstrating the effectiveness of Prolia® in a new market, potentially increasing investor confidence. The osteoporosis treatment market is competitive, with several players, but successful results could enhance Amgen’s position.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue