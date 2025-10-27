Amgen’s Phase 2 Study on Tarlatamab: A Potential Game-Changer for SCLC Treatment

Amgen Inc ((AMGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Amgen Inc. is conducting a Phase 2 study titled ‘A Phase 2, Open-label, Randomized, Multicenter Study of Tarlatamab Dosing Regimens in Subjects With Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) (DeLLphi-309).’ The study aims to evaluate the antitumor activity of Tarlatamab in patients with SCLC, a significant step in advancing cancer treatment options.

The intervention being tested is Tarlatamab, a drug administered via intravenous infusion. It is designed to assess different dosing regimens to determine the most effective approach for treating SCLC.

This interventional study is randomized with a parallel assignment and no masking, focusing primarily on treatment. Participants are divided into three groups, each receiving a different dose of Tarlatamab to evaluate its efficacy.

The study began on December 17, 2024, with the latest update submitted on October 8, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progress and provide a timeline for potential results.

The ongoing study could influence Amgen’s stock performance by showcasing its commitment to innovative cancer treatments, potentially boosting investor confidence. The results may also impact the competitive landscape in the oncology sector.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

