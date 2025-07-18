Amgen’s Phase 2 Study on HZN-1116: A Potential Breakthrough for Sjögren’s Syndrome

Amgen Inc ((AMGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Amgen Inc. is conducting a Phase 2 study titled A Phase 2 Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of HZN-1116 in Participants With Sjögren’s Syndrome. The study aims to assess the efficacy and safety of HZN-1116, a drug acquired from Horizon in 2024, in treating Sjögren’s syndrome, a condition characterized by dry mouth and eyes. This research is significant as it targets two specific populations with varying degrees of disease severity.

The intervention being tested is HZN-1116, administered subcutaneously. It is designed to alleviate symptoms of Sjögren’s syndrome, potentially offering a new treatment option for patients.

The study follows a randomized, parallel assignment model with quadruple masking, meaning that participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are blinded. The primary purpose is treatment, focusing on determining the drug’s effectiveness and safety.

The study began on May 9, 2024, with a primary completion date yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on July 16, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and timelines for potential results.

This update could influence Amgen’s stock performance positively if the results are favorable, as it would enhance their portfolio with a new treatment option. Investors will be keenly watching for outcomes, especially in comparison to competitors in the autoimmune disorder treatment market.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

