Amgen’s New Study on ABP 692: A Potential Game-Changer for RRMS Treatment?

Amgen Inc ((AMGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Amgen Inc. is conducting a study titled A Randomized, Double-blind, Parallel-group Study to Compare Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics, Clinical Effects, and Safety Between ABP 692 and Ocrevus® (Ocrelizumab) in Subjects With Relapsing-remitting Multiple Sclerosis. The study aims to demonstrate the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic similarity between ABP 692 and Ocrelizumab in treating relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS). This study is significant as it could provide a new therapeutic option for RRMS patients, potentially improving treatment accessibility and outcomes.

The interventions being tested include ABP 692 and Ocrelizumab (both US and EU versions), administered via intravenous infusion. The purpose is to evaluate their effectiveness in suppressing new active brain lesions over 24 weeks, as assessed by MRI.

This Phase 3 study is interventional, with a randomized, parallel-group design. It employs a double-blind masking approach, meaning both participants and investigators are unaware of which treatment is being administered. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused, aiming to establish the efficacy and safety of the interventions.

The study began on November 15, 2024, with the primary completion date yet to be determined. The latest update was submitted on October 1, 2025. These dates are crucial as they help track the study’s progress and potential market entry timelines.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Amgen’s stock performance and investor sentiment, especially if ABP 692 proves to be a viable alternative to Ocrelizumab. This development could also influence the competitive landscape, challenging existing RRMS treatments and potentially leading to shifts in market dynamics.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

