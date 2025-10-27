Amgen’s AMG 305: A Promising Phase 1 Study for Advanced Solid Tumors

Amgen Inc ((AMGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Amgen Inc. is conducting a Phase 1 clinical study titled ‘Phase 1 First-In-Human Study to Explore the Safety, Tolerability, and Pharmacokinetics of AMG 305 in Subjects With Advanced Solid Tumors.’ The study aims to evaluate the safety and tolerability of AMG 305 in adults, determine the optimal biologically active dose, and recommend a phase 2 dose. This study is significant as it explores a new potential treatment for advanced solid tumors.

The intervention being tested is AMG 305, a drug administered through short-term intravenous infusion. It is designed to treat advanced solid tumors by determining the maximum tolerated dose and optimal biologically active dose.

The study is interventional, non-randomized, and follows a sequential intervention model with no masking. Its primary purpose is treatment, focusing on the safety and efficacy of AMG 305.

The study began on March 24, 2023, and is currently recruiting participants. The primary completion date is estimated for September 26, 2025, which is also the date of the last update. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and potential market entry.

This clinical update from Amgen could influence the company’s stock performance positively if the results are favorable, potentially boosting investor confidence. In the competitive landscape of oncology treatments, successful trials could position Amgen advantageously.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue