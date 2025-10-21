Amex Exploration Reports Record High-Grade Gold Assay at Perron Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Amex Exploration ( (TSE:AMX) ) has provided an announcement.

Amex Exploration Inc. has announced significant assay results from its geomechanical drill program at the Champagne Zone of the Perron Project. The program, part of the Phase 1 Feasibility Study, revealed a high-grade assay of 213.11 g/t Au over 3.75 meters, marking the highest grade recorded on the property. These results underscore the robustness and continuity of mineralization in the zone, which is crucial for the project’s development. The data collected will inform the stope dimensions and mining rate for future operations, enhancing the project’s feasibility and potential for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:AMX) stock is a Buy with a C$2.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Amex Exploration stock, see the TSE:AMX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:AMX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:AMX is a Neutral.

Amex Exploration’s overall score reflects its speculative nature as a gold exploration company reliant on equity financing. While the company benefits from a strong balance sheet with no debt, significant challenges remain in revenue generation and cash flow. The technical indicators show moderate momentum, and recent strategic expansions could enhance its operational footprint. However, the high P/E ratio and absence of earnings limit valuation attractiveness.

More about Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc. is a mining company focused on the exploration and development of mineral resources, primarily gold, in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada. The company is engaged in advancing its Perron Project, which includes the high-grade Champagne Zone, through feasibility studies and exploration programs.

Average Trading Volume: 183,289

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$361.5M

