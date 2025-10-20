Amex Exploration Files Updated PEA for Perron Gold Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Amex Exploration ( (TSE:AMX) ) just unveiled an update.

Amex Exploration Inc. has filed an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for its Perron gold project in Québec, Canada. The updated PEA incorporates the latest Mineral Resource Estimate and a new project development strategy, aiming to derisk the project and accelerate revenue generation. The project is divided into two phases, with Phase 1 involving a low-cost, contract mining operation, and Phase 2 transitioning to an owner-operated mine with an on-site processing facility. The PEA outlines significant economic potential with a life of mine of 17.5 years, an average annual production of 95,000 oz of gold, and a pre-tax net present value of $1,885M. However, the PEA is preliminary and includes inferred mineral resources, which require further drilling to confirm economic viability.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:AMX) stock is a Buy with a C$2.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Amex Exploration stock, see the TSE:AMX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:AMX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:AMX is a Neutral.

Amex Exploration’s overall score reflects its speculative nature as a gold exploration company reliant on equity financing. While the company benefits from a strong balance sheet with no debt, significant challenges remain in revenue generation and cash flow. The technical indicators show moderate momentum, and recent strategic expansions could enhance its operational footprint. However, the high P/E ratio and absence of earnings limit valuation attractiveness.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:AMX stock, click here.

More about Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc. is a company operating in the gold mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold projects. Its primary market focus is on the Perron gold project located in Québec, Canada.

Average Trading Volume: 181,532

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$357.6M

Find detailed analytics on AMX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue