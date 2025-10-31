Ameriprise Financial Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

Ameriprise Financial Services ( (AMP) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ameriprise Financial Services presented to its investors.

Ameriprise Financial Services, a prominent player in the financial services sector, offers a wide range of investment advice, asset management, and insurance solutions. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Ameriprise Financial showcased a robust financial performance with notable growth in earnings and assets under management. The company reported a 22% increase in adjusted operating earnings per diluted share, reaching $9.87, while GAAP net income per diluted share rose significantly to $9.33 from $5.00 the previous year. Assets under management, administration, and advisement hit a record high of $1.7 trillion, marking an 8% increase.

Key financial highlights include a 9% increase in adjusted operating net revenues, driven by asset growth, and a strong pretax adjusted operating margin of 26%. The company also demonstrated effective expense management, with general and administrative expenses improving by 3%. Ameriprise returned $842 million in capital to shareholders, representing 87% of adjusted operating earnings, underscoring its commitment to shareholder value. Additionally, the company’s balance sheet remains robust, with significant excess capital and liquidity.

The Advice & Wealth Management segment reported a 7% increase in pretax adjusted operating earnings, supported by higher equity markets and increased advisor productivity. Meanwhile, the Asset Management segment saw a 6% rise in pretax adjusted operating earnings, benefiting from equity market appreciation and strategic expense management. Despite net outflows, the segment’s assets under management and advisement grew to $714 billion.

Looking ahead, Ameriprise Financial remains focused on delivering exceptional client experiences and driving shareholder value. The company’s strategic investments and disciplined expense management are expected to support continued growth and profitability in a dynamic economic environment.

