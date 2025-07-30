America’s Car-Mart Delays Annual Report Filing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

America’s Car-Mart ( (CRMT) ) has provided an announcement.

On July 30, 2025, America’s Car-Mart announced a delay in filing its Annual Report due to the need for additional disclosures related to loan modifications for borrowers experiencing financial difficulties. The company identified deficiencies in its internal control over financial reporting and expects to report material weaknesses in its upcoming Form 10-K. Despite the delay, the company does not anticipate an immediate impact on its Nasdaq listing or trading of its stock. The additional disclosures are not expected to affect the company’s previously reported financial results, but management has determined that certain past financial statements should no longer be relied upon.

The most recent analyst rating on (CRMT) stock is a Buy with a $45.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on America’s Car-Mart stock, see the CRMT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CRMT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CRMT is a Neutral.

America’s Car-Mart’s overall stock score of 67 reflects a mixed financial performance with strong balance sheet fundamentals but challenges in profitability. Technical indicators show moderate positive momentum, while the high P/E ratio suggests potential overvaluation. Positive outcomes from recent earnings call and strategic leadership changes provide a supportive outlook, though operational risks remain.

To see Spark’s full report on CRMT stock, click here.

More about America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. operates automotive dealerships in 12 states, focusing on the ‘Integrated Auto Sales and Finance’ segment of the used car market. The company is one of the largest publicly held automotive retailers in the United States, emphasizing superior customer service and building strong personal relationships with customers, primarily in smaller cities throughout the South-Central United States.

Average Trading Volume: 89,964

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $418.4M

Learn more about CRMT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue