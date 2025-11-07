American Woodmark Faces FTC Delay in Merger Process

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

American Woodmark ( (AMWD) ) has provided an update.

On August 5, 2025, American Woodmark Corporation entered into a merger agreement with MasterBrand, Inc., involving a wholly owned subsidiary of MasterBrand. On November 7, 2025, both companies received a Second Request from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, extending the waiting period for the merger under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act. The companies are working to obtain regulatory clearance and expect the merger to close in early 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (AMWD) stock is a Hold with a $58.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on AMWD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AMWD is a Neutral.

American Woodmark’s overall stock score reflects a challenging financial performance with declining revenue and profitability metrics. Technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, with the stock trading below key moving averages and showing oversold conditions. Despite these challenges, the stock’s valuation is attractive with a low P/E ratio, suggesting potential undervaluation. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits further insights.

To see Spark’s full report on AMWD stock, click here.

More about American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation is a company based in Virginia, operating in the cabinetry industry. It primarily focuses on manufacturing and distributing kitchen and bath cabinets, serving both residential and commercial markets.

Average Trading Volume: 195,153

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $798.1M

See more insights into AMWD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

