American States Water Co. Reports Strong Q3 Earnings

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

American States Water Co. Reports Strong Q3 Earnings

American States Water Co. Reports Strong Q3 Earnings

American States Water Company ((AWR)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The recent earnings call of American States Water Company was marked by a generally positive sentiment, underscoring robust earnings growth and increased revenue. The company celebrated successful contract awards for ASUS and received recognition for its sustainability and performance. However, there were acknowledgments of challenges, particularly concerning higher operating expenses and potential revenue volatility due to regulatory changes.

Increase in Earnings Per Share

The company reported a significant increase in earnings per share for the third quarter, which was $0.11 higher than the same period last year. This represents an 11.6% increase, showcasing the company’s strong financial performance.

Revenue Growth

American States Water Company experienced a notable increase in consolidated revenue, which rose by $21 million compared to the third quarter of 2024. The water segment contributed $8.3 million, the electric segment $4.3 million, and ASUS $8.4 million to this growth.

ASUS Contract Awards

ASUS, a subsidiary of American States Water Company, was awarded $28.7 million in new capital upgrade construction projects during the first nine months of the year. These projects are expected to be completed by 2028, indicating a strong pipeline of future work.

Recognition on Prominent Lists

The company earned a spot on Times America’s Best Midsize Companies 2025 list and Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for 2025. This recognition highlights the company’s commitment to sustainability and operational excellence.

Dividend Increase

American States Water Company announced an 8.3% increase in its dividend, maintaining a compound annual growth rate of 8.5% over the past five years. This increase reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

Higher Operating Expenses

The company faced higher operating expenses, which increased by $10.3 million compared to 2024. This rise was attributed to higher ASUS construction expenses and increased overall operating costs.

Volatility in Revenues and Earnings

The transition from a full decoupling mechanism to a modified rate adjustment mechanism and an incremental cost balancing account for supply costs may introduce future volatility in the company’s revenues and earnings.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, American States Water Company provided optimistic guidance, with an 11.6% increase in earnings per share driven by new water and electric rates and increased construction activities from ASUS. The company is on track to invest between $180 million and $210 million in infrastructure for its regulated utilities in 2025. ASUS is expected to contribute $0.59 to $0.63 per share in 2025, reinforcing its role in the company’s growth strategy.

In conclusion, the earnings call of American States Water Company painted a picture of robust growth and strategic advancements, despite some challenges. The company demonstrated strong financial performance, with increased earnings and revenue, successful contract awards, and notable recognitions. However, it also faces higher operating expenses and potential revenue volatility. Overall, the sentiment was positive, with a clear focus on sustainable growth and shareholder value.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement