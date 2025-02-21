American Rebel Holdings Amends Purchase and Exchange Agreement

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

An announcement from American Rebel Holdings ( (AREB) ) is now available.

In recent developments, American Rebel Holdings amended its Purchase and Exchange Agreement, allowing for the exchange of promissory note portions for common stock, with a limitation on beneficial ownership. Additionally, the company received a notification from Nasdaq for non-compliance with stockholder equity requirements, with a plan to address this within 45 days. Furthermore, American Rebel’s subsidiary, Champion Safe Co., exceeded sales goals early in 2025, highlighting the company’s successful market presence and product innovation.

More about American Rebel Holdings

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. primarily operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of branded safes, personal security, self-defense products, and has recently ventured into the beverage industry with American Rebel Beer. The company also produces branded apparel and accessories.

YTD Price Performance: -50.27%

Average Trading Volume: 299,741

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.27M

