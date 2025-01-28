American Public Education to Consolidate Institutions

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

American Public Education ( (APEI) ) has provided an announcement.

On January 28, 2025, American Public Education, Inc. announced plans to consolidate its institutions—American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing—into a single entity named American Public University System. This combination aims to enhance the company’s healthcare platform, strengthen its military and veteran focus, and improve long-term sustainability. The consolidation is anticipated to close in the third quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory approval, and is expected to simplify operations, boost student outcomes, and fortify financial stability. Additionally, the company confirmed compliance with the Department of Education’s 90/10 Rule for 2024, indicating a balanced revenue stream less reliant on federal financial aid.

More about American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc. operates in the higher education sector, focusing primarily on educating service-minded students, including active-duty military, veterans, and their families. The company offers a wide range of programs through its institutions, which include American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. They provide education in areas such as nursing, healthcare, cybersecurity, and homeland security, with a commitment to supporting working adults and students of diverse backgrounds.

YTD Price Performance: 0.38%

Average Trading Volume: 119,839

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $380.6M

