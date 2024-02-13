American International Group Announces New Dividend Rates

American International Group (AIG) has released an update.

The Company has excited its investors with the latest announcement of a cash dividend, offering $0.36 per share on Common Stock and an impressive $365.625 per share on its Series A 5.85% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock. For those holding depositary shares, each representing a 1/1,000th slice of preferred stock, a dividend of $0.365625 per depositary share will be awarded, signaling a strong financial gesture towards its shareholders.

For further insights into AIG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.