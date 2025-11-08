American Hotel Reports Q3 2025 Earnings and Strategic Updates

American Hotel ( (AHOTF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information American Hotel presented to its investors.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (AHIP) is a limited partnership that invests in hotel real estate properties across the United States, focusing on premium branded, select-service hotels in secondary metropolitan markets. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, AHIP highlighted a 1.9% increase in same-property RevPAR and a strategic focus on asset sales to enhance liquidity and reduce debt. Key financial metrics showed a 0.7% increase in same-property ADR and a 70 bps rise in occupancy, although same-property NOI decreased by 8.1%. The company completed the sale of one hotel property for $17.4 million and has seven more under contract, with plans to continue selling properties to manage future financial obligations. Looking ahead, AHIP remains focused on reducing debt and optimizing its portfolio through strategic asset sales, with no debt maturities until late 2026, providing a stable cash position to explore alternatives for addressing future obligations.

