American Healthcare REIT, Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. ( (AHR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information American Healthcare REIT, Inc. presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and operates a diversified portfolio of clinical healthcare real estate, focusing primarily on senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, and outpatient medical buildings across the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Isle of Man.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, American Healthcare REIT, Inc. announced a significant increase in net income and raised its full-year guidance. The company reported a GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of $55.9 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, and a Normalized Funds from Operations (NFFO) of $0.44 per diluted share.

Key financial highlights include a 16.4% growth in Same-Store Net Operating Income (NOI) for the total portfolio, with notable increases in the senior housing operating properties (SHOP) and integrated senior health campuses (ISHC) segments. The company also closed approximately $210.8 million in acquisitions during the quarter and issued shares for gross proceeds of $244.1 million through equity offerings. Additionally, the company improved its Net Debt-to-Annualized Adjusted EBITDA ratio to 3.5x from 3.7x.

Looking ahead, American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has increased its full-year 2025 guidance, reflecting improved operational performance and capital markets activity. The company anticipates continued growth in Same-Store NOI and NFFO per share, driven by strong demand in the long-term care sector and strategic capital allocation.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue