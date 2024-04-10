American Healthcare REIT Board on CMG Mini-Tender Offer

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (AHR) has provided an update.

The board of directors of a company has issued a neutral stance regarding an unsolicited mini-tender offer by CMG Partners, LLC and its affiliates to buy up to 225,000 shares at $9.07 each. They have chosen not to advise shareholders on whether to sell their shares, and details of their position can be found on the company’s website and in a response letter available to shareholders.

