American Express Reports July 2025 Loan Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

American Express ( (AXP) ) just unveiled an update.

American Express reported delinquency and write-off statistics for its U.S. Consumer and U.S. Small Business Card Member loans for the months ending July 31, June 30, and May 31, 2025. The data reveals that the delinquency rates for consumer loans remained steady at 1.3%, while small business loans saw a slight increase from 1.5% to 1.6%. The net write-off rates for consumer loans slightly decreased from 2.1% to 2.0%, whereas small business loans experienced an increase from 2.4% to 2.7%. These statistics provide additional insights into the credit performance of American Express’s loan portfolios, which may differ from the performance of loans securitized through the American Express Credit Account Master Trust.

The most recent analyst rating on (AXP) stock is a Hold with a $290.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on American Express stock, see the AXP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on AXP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AXP is a Outperform.

American Express’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are the primary drivers of its score. The company’s strategic focus on premium products and international expansion supports a robust outlook. Technical indicators and valuation suggest moderate growth potential, while the absence of significant corporate events limits additional impact.

To see Spark’s full report on AXP stock, click here.

More about American Express

American Express Company operates in the financial services industry, primarily providing credit card services to consumers and small businesses. The company focuses on offering various card member loans and related financial products in the U.S. market.

Average Trading Volume: 2,653,540

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $214.1B

Find detailed analytics on AXP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue