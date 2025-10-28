American Assets Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

American Assets ( (AAT) ) has provided an update.

American Assets Trust, Inc. reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, showing a net income of $4.5 million for the quarter and $52.5 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. The company increased its Funds from Operations (FFO) guidance for 2025, reflecting a positive outlook despite a decrease in FFO compared to the previous year due to factors such as increased interest expenses and lower occupancy rates in certain segments. The company also reported significant leasing activity, with 306,500 square feet of office and retail space leased during the quarter.

The most recent analyst rating on (AAT) stock is a Hold with a $21.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on American Assets stock, see the AAT Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AAT is a Neutral.

American Assets Trust Inc. shows a stable financial position with strong profitability margins, but faces challenges in revenue growth and cash flow generation. The high leverage poses a risk, although operational efficiency remains a strength. Technical indicators suggest a neutral to slightly bearish outlook. The stock’s valuation is reasonable with an attractive dividend yield. The earnings call reflects confidence with increased guidance, but challenges in specific segments remain.

American Assets Trust, Inc. operates in the real estate industry, focusing on the ownership, management, and development of retail, office, multifamily, and mixed-use properties primarily in the United States.

Average Trading Volume: 348,215

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.22B

