AMD Completes Divestiture of ZT Systems Business

Advanced Micro Devices ( (AMD) ) has shared an update.

On October 27, 2025, AMD announced the completion of its divestiture of the ZT Systems data center infrastructure manufacturing business to Sanmina. This strategic move allows AMD to retain ZT Systems’ design and customer enablement expertise, enhancing its AI systems for cloud customers. The partnership with Sanmina is expected to accelerate the deployment of AMD’s AI solutions, strengthening its position in the data center market and expanding its ecosystem of partners.

Spark’s Take on AMD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AMD is a Outperform.

AMD’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, indicating robust growth prospects. However, technical analysis suggests potential overbought conditions, and the high P/E ratio points to overvaluation risks. The absence of a dividend yield further impacts the valuation.

More about Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is a leader in high-performance computing, graphics, and visualization technologies. For over 55 years, AMD has been at the forefront of innovation, providing technology solutions that are integral to the daily operations of billions of people, Fortune 500 companies, and scientific research institutions worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 63,310,992

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $410.4B

