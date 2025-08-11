AMCO United Holding Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from AMCO United Holding ( (HK:0630) ) is now available.

AMCO United Holding Limited has announced an upcoming board meeting scheduled for August 29, 2025. The meeting will focus on approving the unaudited consolidated interim results for the first half of 2025 and considering the declaration of an interim dividend. This announcement indicates the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement, potentially impacting investor confidence and market perception.

Average Trading Volume: 646,183

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$275.8M

