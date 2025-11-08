AMC Networks Inc. Reports Q3 2025 Earnings

AMC Networks Inc ( (AMCX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information AMC Networks Inc presented to its investors.

AMC Networks Inc., a prominent player in the entertainment industry, is renowned for its diverse range of television and film content, including popular streaming services such as AMC+ and Acorn TV, as well as its cable networks and film distribution labels.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, AMC Networks Inc. highlighted a significant transition towards a streaming and technology-focused content company. The company reported accelerated growth in streaming revenue, which is set to become its largest domestic revenue source this year, alongside a healthy free cash flow projection of $250 million for the full year.

Key financial metrics for the third quarter revealed a 6% decline in net revenues to $562 million compared to the previous year. Despite this, streaming revenues saw a 14% increase, offsetting declines in affiliate revenues. The company’s operating income stood at $56 million, with an adjusted operating income of $94 million. However, advertising revenues experienced a 17% drop, primarily due to linear ratings declines.

Operationally, AMC Networks achieved several strategic milestones, including renewing agreements with DirecTV and Netflix, launching a triple bundle with Amazon Prime Video, and expanding its Anne Rice Immortal Universe franchise. The company also completed production on a new series set to premiere next spring.

Looking ahead, AMC Networks remains committed to its strategic shift towards streaming and technology, aiming to adapt to the evolving media landscape. The management’s outlook suggests continued focus on building a modern, independent media business well-suited for future challenges and opportunities.

