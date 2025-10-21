Ambipar Emergency Response Files for Insolvency Protection

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Ambipar Emergency Response ( (AMBI) ).

On October 20, 2025, Ambipar Emergency Response and its parent company, Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos S.A., filed for judicial recovery in Brazil and Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States. Despite these filings, the company continues its operations normally, maintaining its workforce and service quality, which is crucial for sustaining economic activity and employment.

More about Ambipar Emergency Response

Ambipar Emergency Response specializes in environmental services, operating in six main business units: emergency response, fire response, marine response, medical response, industrial response, and environmental response. The company is present in 41 countries across all six continents, providing standardized services globally.

Average Trading Volume: 263,254

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $62.08M

