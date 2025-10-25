Ambica Agarbathies Submits SEBI Compliance Certificate for September 2025 Quarter

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries Ltd. ( (IN:AMBICAAGAR) ).

Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries Ltd. has submitted a compliance certificate under Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The certificate confirms that no securities were received for dematerialization or rematerialization during this period, indicating stable management of the company’s securities and compliance with regulatory requirements.

More about Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries Ltd.

Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries Ltd. operates in the fragrance and aroma industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of agarbathies (incense sticks) and related aromatic products. The company is positioned within the Indian market, catering to both domestic and international demand for its products.

Average Trading Volume: 15,279

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 432.2M INR

For a thorough assessment of AMBICAAGAR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue