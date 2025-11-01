Ambev SA’s Earnings Call: Growth Amid Challenges

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ambev SA’s Earnings Call: Growth Amid Challenges

Ambev SA’s Earnings Call: Growth Amid Challenges

Ambev SA ((ABEV)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Ambev SA’s recent earnings call painted a picture of both triumphs and challenges. The company celebrated notable achievements such as revenue growth, effective cost management, and significant expansion in its digital ecosystem. However, these successes were tempered by difficulties in beer volume performance in Brazil and Argentina, alongside increased financial expenses, which presented notable headwinds.

Net Revenue Growth

Ambev reported a robust net revenue growth of 7% per hectoliter, which has been a key driver of the company’s overall growth. This increase highlights the company’s ability to enhance its revenue streams effectively.

EBITDA and Margin Expansion

The company achieved a 3% growth in EBITDA, coupled with a 50 basis points expansion in margins. This indicates a strong operational performance and efficient cost management strategies.

Share Buyback Program

Ambev approved a BRL 2.5 billion share buyback program, demonstrating its commitment to returning cash to shareholders and confidence in its long-term value creation potential.

Digital Ecosystem and BEES Marketplace

The BEES Marketplace saw its gross merchandise value (GMV) grow by 100%, reaching an annualized BRL 8 billion. This underscores the company’s successful expansion in the digital space.

Premium and Super Premium Brands Growth

Ambev’s premium and super premium brands experienced a volume growth of over 9%, reflecting strong consumer demand and effective brand positioning.

Balanced Choices Portfolio Growth

The Balanced Choices portfolio grew by 36%, with non-alcoholic beers growing above 20%, showcasing the company’s diversification efforts and responsiveness to consumer preferences.

Cost Management Success

The company successfully managed its costs, with cost per hectoliter growing below net revenue per hectoliter, highlighting effective cost control measures.

Beer Volume Decline in Brazil

Beer volumes in Brazil declined, attributed to industry-wide performance issues due to situational factors like weather and consumer purchasing power.

Challenging Environment in Argentina

In Argentina, beer volumes declined mid-single digit due to unfavorable temporary price relativity dynamics, posing a challenge for the company.

Softness in Brazil NAB Sales

Revenue management decisions led to an inventory phasing that impacted sell-in performance in the Brazil NAB sector, indicating a need for strategic adjustments.

Financial Expenses Increase

Net financial expenses increased by approximately BRL 400 million year-over-year, highlighting a significant financial challenge for the company.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Ambev provided detailed guidance, projecting continued growth with a 7% increase in net revenue per hectoliter and a 3% growth in EBITDA. The company also anticipates a normalized EPS growth of 8%. The share buyback program and expansion in premium brands and digital platforms reflect confidence in sustained long-term growth.

In conclusion, Ambev SA’s earnings call revealed a balanced narrative of growth and challenges. While the company celebrated achievements in revenue and digital expansion, it also acknowledged the hurdles in beer volume performance and financial expenses. The forward-looking guidance suggests a positive outlook, with strategic initiatives aimed at sustaining growth and enhancing shareholder value.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement