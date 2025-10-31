Ambev Reports Modest Growth Amid Industry Challenges

Ambev SA ( (ABEV) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ambev SA presented to its investors.

Ambev SA, a leading beverage company in Latin America, operates in the brewing and non-alcoholic beverage sectors, known for its strong brand portfolio and digital ecosystem. In the third quarter of 2025, Ambev reported a modest increase in normalized EBITDA and net revenue despite a decline in total volumes, attributed to industry softness across key markets. The company’s strategic execution resulted in a 2.9% growth in normalized EBITDA and a 1.2% increase in net revenue, driven by effective revenue management and cost efficiencies. Ambev’s digital platforms, BEES and Zé Delivery, showed significant growth, enhancing customer engagement and operational efficiency. The company also announced a share buyback program worth R$ 2.5 billion, reflecting confidence in its long-term value creation. Looking ahead, Ambev remains focused on strengthening its brands, accelerating digital transformation, and maintaining disciplined cost management to sustain growth and value creation.

