Amazon Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Growth

Amazon.Com, Inc. ( (AMZN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Amazon.Com, Inc. presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Amazon.com, Inc., a global leader in e-commerce and cloud computing, operates in various sectors including retail, technology, and digital streaming, known for its customer-centric approach and innovative solutions like AWS and Alexa. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Amazon announced a 13% increase in net sales, reaching $180.2 billion, with significant growth in its AWS segment and international markets. Despite incurring special charges related to legal settlements and severance costs, the company maintained its operating income at $17.4 billion, while net income surged to $21.2 billion, reflecting strong investment gains. Key highlights include a 20% year-over-year growth in AWS sales, expansion of AI capabilities, and a substantial increase in operating cash flow by 16%. Looking ahead, Amazon projects continued growth in net sales and operating income for the fourth quarter, driven by its strategic investments in AI, infrastructure, and global market expansion.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue