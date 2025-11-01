Amazon Q3 2025 Earnings Call: Growth Amid Challenges

Amazon.Com, Inc. ((AMZN)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Amazon’s recent earnings call painted a picture of robust growth and innovation, with a positive overall sentiment despite some operational challenges. The company reported strong revenue growth, particularly in its AWS and advertising segments, while also highlighting significant advancements in grocery delivery and AI. However, special charges and recent headcount adjustments posed challenges, yet the sentiment remains optimistic about Amazon’s trajectory.

Revenue Growth

Amazon reported an impressive $180.2 billion in revenue for Q3 2025, marking a 12% increase year-over-year, excluding the impact of foreign exchange rates. This growth underscores Amazon’s resilience and ability to expand its market presence despite global economic uncertainties.

AWS Growth

AWS continues to be a powerhouse for Amazon, with revenue growing by 20.2% year-over-year, the largest growth rate in 11 quarters. The AWS backlog also grew to $200 billion by the end of the quarter, highlighting the strong demand for cloud services.

Amazon Ads Revenue

Amazon’s advertising segment saw a 22% increase in revenue year-over-year, totaling $17.6 billion for the quarter. This growth reflects the effectiveness of Amazon’s full-funnel advertising offerings and its ability to attract advertisers.

Innovation in Grocery Delivery

Amazon expanded its fresh grocery delivery service to over 1,000 cities, with plans to reach 2,300 by year-end. This expansion aims to enhance customer experience with same-day delivery, positioning Amazon as a leader in the grocery delivery market.

Increased Prime Delivery Speeds

Amazon is on track to deliver at its fastest speeds ever for Prime members globally, with 3-hour delivery being rolled out in select U.S. cities. This improvement in delivery speed is expected to boost customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Special Charges Impacting Operating Income

Operating income was impacted by $4.3 billion due to a $2.5 billion FTC settlement and $1.8 billion in severance costs. These special charges were significant but did not overshadow the overall positive financial performance.

Headcount Adjustments

Recent headcount reductions were driven by cultural and structural adjustments rather than financial or AI-driven reasons. This strategic move is aimed at aligning the workforce with Amazon’s evolving business needs.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Amazon’s forward-looking guidance during the earnings call was optimistic, with a focus on continued investment in AI and cloud services. The company plans to invest significantly in fulfillment and transportation, with expected cash CapEx of approximately $125 billion for 2025, and an increase projected for 2026. Amazon’s commitment to expanding its grocery delivery network and enhancing robotics and automation was also emphasized.

In summary, Amazon’s earnings call reflects a positive outlook with strong growth in key areas such as AWS and advertising. Despite some operational challenges, the company’s strategic investments and innovations position it well for future success. Investors and market watchers can remain optimistic about Amazon’s trajectory as it continues to expand and innovate.

