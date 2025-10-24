Amaroq Ltd. Announces Change in Major Shareholder Holdings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from AEX Gold ( (TSE:AMRQ) ).

Amaroq Ltd. has received a TR-1 notification from JLE Group following recent share transactions, indicating a change in major holdings. The notification reveals a decrease in JLE Group’s voting rights from 4.01% to 2.91%, reflecting a significant shift in shareholder structure. This change could impact Amaroq’s governance and stakeholder dynamics, as it involves a notable reduction in voting power by a major shareholder.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:AMRQ) stock is a Buy with a C$120.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on AEX Gold stock, see the TSE:AMRQ Stock Forecast page.

AEX Gold, Inc. has a low overall stock score due to significant financial challenges, including no revenue generation and persistent losses. Technical analysis indicates limited momentum, while valuation metrics are unattractive. Despite positive corporate events, overall risks remain high without substantial operational improvements.

More about AEX Gold

Amaroq Ltd. is an independent mine development corporation focused on unlocking Greenland’s mineral potential. The company is listed on AIM, TSX-V, NASDAQ Iceland, and OTCQX, indicating a broad market focus and engagement in the mining industry.

Average Trading Volume: 102,089

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$740.2M

