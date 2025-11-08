Amadeus Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Performance

Amadeus (OTC) ( (AMADY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Amadeus (OTC) presented to its investors.

Amadeus, a leading technology provider for the travel and tourism industry, continues to enhance travel experiences through innovation and partnerships, serving a diverse global clientele.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Amadeus demonstrated robust financial performance, with significant revenue growth and strategic advancements underscoring its industry leadership.

Key financial metrics for the first nine months of 2025 include a 6.4% increase in group revenue to €4,895.3 million, an 8.4% rise in operating income to €1,419.6 million, and a 10.1% boost in profit to €1,088.2 million. The company also reported a free cash flow of €955.2 million and maintained a net financial debt of €2,219.9 million. Amadeus’s strategic investments in R&D and customer projects have reinforced its market position, particularly in Air IT Solutions, Hospitality, and Air Distribution sectors, with notable growth in Asia Pacific.

Amadeus’s continued success in signing new customers and expanding its offerings, particularly in AI and central reservation systems, highlights its commitment to innovation. The company’s share repurchase program and strong operating performance across various business segments further emphasize its strategic growth initiatives.

Looking ahead, Amadeus remains confident in achieving its 2025 outlook, driven by its sustained market relevance and ongoing investment in technology and customer solutions.

