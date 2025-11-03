Ama Group Limited’s 2025 AGM Resolutions Successfully Passed

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Ama Group Limited ( (AU:AMA) ) is now available.

Ama Group Limited held its 2025 Annual General Meeting, where several resolutions were put to a vote and successfully carried. The resolutions included the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of a director, consolidation of capital, and the grant of performance rights to the Group Managing Director. The outcomes of these resolutions indicate strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic decisions and governance practices.

More about Ama Group Limited

Ama Group Limited operates in the automotive industry, primarily focusing on providing vehicle panel repair services. The company is known for its extensive network of repair centers across Australia, catering to a wide range of vehicles and offering comprehensive repair solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 4,853,259

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$440.3M

