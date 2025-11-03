Ama Group Limited Announces Shareholder Approval for Security Reorganization

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ama Group Limited ( (AU:AMA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Ama Group Limited has announced an update regarding the consolidation or split of its securities, specifically affecting AMA Ordinary Fully Paid shares and AMAAK Performance Rights. The update confirms that shareholder approval for this reorganization was received on November 3, 2025, following an earlier announcement on October 1, 2025. This development is significant for the company’s operational structure and could impact its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AMA) stock is a Buy with a A$0.13 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ama Group Limited stock, see the AU:AMA Stock Forecast page.

More about Ama Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 4,853,259

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$440.3M

