AMA Group Limited Announces Capital Consolidation Approval

Ama Group Limited ( (AU:AMA) ) has shared an update.

AMA Group Limited announced that its shareholders have approved a consolidation of the company’s issued capital on a 1 for 10 basis during the Annual General Meeting. This consolidation is set to streamline the company’s capital structure and is expected to impact trading timelines, with normal trading in post-consolidation securities commencing on November 14, 2025. This move is likely to affect the company’s market positioning and could have implications for stakeholders as it adjusts its capital framework.

AMA Group Limited operates in the automotive industry, focusing on providing vehicle repair services and solutions. The company is based in Melbourne, Australia, and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the symbol AMA.

