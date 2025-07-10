Alvotech Appoints New CFO Amidst Continued Growth

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

An update from Alvotech ( (ALVO) ) is now available.

On July 10, 2025, Alvotech announced the appointment of Linda Jónsdóttir as the new Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Joel Morales. Linda brings extensive experience in finance and corporate leadership, having held senior roles in various industries. Joel Morales, who has been with Alvotech since 2020, will continue in an advisory role to ensure a smooth transition. This leadership change is significant for Alvotech as it continues its growth trajectory and aims to strengthen its position as a global leader in the biosimilar industry.

Alvotech is a global biotech company focused on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines. The company aims to be a leader in the biosimilar space by offering high-quality, cost-effective products and services. Alvotech has a broad network of strategic commercial partnerships across various regions, including the United States, Europe, Japan, and several other markets. The company has two biosimilars already approved and marketed, with a development pipeline targeting autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, osteoporosis, respiratory disease, and cancer.

