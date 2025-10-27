Aluminum of China Renews Key Financial Agreements with Chinalco

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Aluminum of China ( (HK:2600) ) has shared an update.

Aluminum of China has announced the renewal of several key agreements with its subsidiary, Chinalco, to continue its financial and leasing operations. These agreements, including the New Financial Services Agreement and the New Finance Lease Cooperation Framework Agreement, are crucial for maintaining the company’s financial stability and operational efficiency, with implications for shareholder approval and regulatory compliance under Hong Kong Listing Rules.

More about Aluminum of China

Aluminum of China is a leading company in the aluminum industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of aluminum products. The company is involved in various financial and leasing services through its connections with subsidiaries like Chinalco Finance Company, enhancing its market presence.

YTD Price Performance: 112.52%

Average Trading Volume: 56,543,855

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$168.9B

