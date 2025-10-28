Aluminum Corporation of China Reports Mixed Q3 2025 Results

Aluminum Corporation of China Class H ( (ALMMF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Aluminum Corporation of China Class H presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, also known as Chalco, is a leading enterprise in the non-ferrous metals industry, primarily engaged in the production and sale of aluminum and related products. The company operates in the mining, smelting, and processing sectors, with a significant presence in China and international markets.

In its latest quarterly earnings report, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited reported a mixed financial performance. The company experienced a slight decline in revenue for the third quarter of 2025, with total revenue reaching RMB 60.1 billion, a 4.66% decrease compared to the same period last year. However, the company achieved a substantial increase in total profit, which surged by 64.76% to RMB 7.5 billion, driven by strategic operational adjustments and cost control measures.

Key financial metrics highlighted in the report include a notable increase in net profit attributable to shareholders, which rose by 90.31% to RMB 3.8 billion. The company’s basic earnings per share also saw a significant improvement, increasing by 91.38% to RMB 0.222. Additionally, Chalco’s net cash flow from operating activities grew by 10.42%, reflecting enhanced operational efficiency.

The company’s strategic initiatives, including business combinations under common control and increased production and sales volumes, contributed to the improved profitability. Chalco’s focus on seizing market opportunities and rigorous cost management played a crucial role in its financial performance.

Looking ahead, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited remains committed to optimizing its operational strategies and resource allocation to sustain its growth trajectory. The management’s outlook is cautiously optimistic, with a focus on maintaining profitability and exploring new market opportunities in the evolving global aluminum industry.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue