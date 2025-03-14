Althea Group Announces Director’s Share Transfer

Althea Group Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:AGH) ) just unveiled an update.

Althea Group Holdings Ltd. announced a change in the director’s interest, with Alan Boyd transferring 113,718 ordinary shares off-market to closely related entities. This transfer, which reduces Boyd’s direct shareholding to 170,000 shares, is valued at approximately $0.024 per share based on the closing price on March 11, 2025. The off-market transfer indicates a strategic internal reallocation of shares, potentially impacting the company’s governance structure and shareholder dynamics.

More about Althea Group Holdings Ltd.

Althea Group Holdings Ltd. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the production and distribution of medicinal cannabis products. The company is engaged in providing high-quality cannabis-based therapies to patients and healthcare providers, with a market focus on the burgeoning medical cannabis sector.

YTD Price Performance: -20.0%

Average Trading Volume: 1,175,827

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$12.52M

