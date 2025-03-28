Altea Green Power Reports Strong Financial Growth and Leadership Update

An announcement from Altea Green Power S.p.A. ( (IT:AGP) ) is now available.

Altea Green Power S.p.A. held its Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting, where it approved the financial statements for 2024, showing significant growth in revenues and profits. The company also appointed a new director, Dr. Salvatore Guarino, and approved the remuneration policy for 2025, indicating a strong operational performance and strategic leadership changes.

Altea Green Power S.p.A. is a company engaged in the development and construction of green energy plants. It focuses on sustainable energy projects, contributing to the renewable energy sector.

