Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. Earnings Call Highlights

Alpine Income Property Trust Inc ((PINE)) has held its Q1 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

The recent earnings call for Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. reflected a cautiously optimistic outlook, marked by a strong start to the year. The company reported positive growth in Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO), an increased dividend, and robust investment activity. Strategic financial management was evident through share buybacks and interest rate swaps. However, concerns about high leverage and properties with negative Net Operating Income (NOI) tempered the overall sentiment, leading to a slightly positive but cautious outlook.

AFFO Growth and Dividend Increase

Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. achieved an AFFO of $0.44 per diluted share for the quarter, representing a growth of approximately 5% compared to the first quarter of last year. In line with this growth, the company raised its common dividend to a new quarterly rate of $0.285, reflecting confidence in its financial performance and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Robust Investment Activity

The company demonstrated robust investment activity by acquiring three properties for $39.7 million at a cap rate of 8.6% and originating two mortgages totaling $39.5 million with a yield of 9.5%. This resulted in a total investment activity of $79.2 million at a yield of 9%, showcasing Alpine’s strategic approach to expanding its portfolio.

Extended Weighted Average Lease Term

Alpine successfully extended its average weighted lease term (WALT) for acquisitions to 14.3 years, which improved the overall portfolio WALT to nine years from 6.9 years a year ago. This extension enhances the stability and predictability of the company’s revenue streams.

Share Buyback and Interest Rate Management

The company repurchased approximately 274,000 common shares for $4.5 million at an average price of $16.33 per share. Additionally, Alpine executed a SOFR swap, fixing $50 million of principal at 3.43%, demonstrating proactive financial management in the face of interest rate fluctuations.

High Leverage

Despite ending the quarter with net debt to pro forma adjusted EBITDA of 7.9x, Alpine has no debt maturing until 2026. This high leverage is a point of concern, although the company maintains a strong liquidity position with $65 million available.

Negative NOI Properties

Two assets, a Party City in Long Island and a theater in Reno, are currently contributing negative NOI. Alpine is actively working to sell these properties, indicating a strategic move to optimize its portfolio performance.

High Cap Rate Dispositions

The company sold three properties for $11.7 million at a blended cap rate of 9.1%. These dispositions suggest a focus on divesting higher-risk or lower-demand properties to strengthen the overall portfolio.

Increased Guidance for 2025

Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. raised its full-year 2025 FFO and AFFO guidance to a range of $1.74 to $1.77 per diluted share, up from the previous range of $1.70 to $1.73. This increase is driven by successful investment activities and share repurchases, reflecting the company’s confidence in its growth trajectory.

In summary, the earnings call for Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. highlighted a slightly positive sentiment with a cautious undertone. The company demonstrated strong financial performance through AFFO growth and dividend increases while strategically managing its investments and financial instruments. However, high leverage and negative NOI properties remain areas of concern. Looking forward, the increased guidance for 2025 suggests optimism in the company’s future growth and stability.

