AlphaVest Deposits $55,000 into Trust Account

An announcement from AlphaVest Acquisition Corporation (ATMV)

On October 22 and 23, 2025, AlphaVest Acquisition Corp deposited $55,000 into its trust account, affecting the redemption value of its ordinary shares to approximately $12.09 each. Following shareholder redemptions at meetings in September 2025, around $16,917,633.70 will be withdrawn from the trust account to pay the redeeming shareholders, contingent on any further redemption reversal requests before the business combination closure.

More about AlphaVest Acquisition Corporation

Average Trading Volume: 127,235

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $37.01M

