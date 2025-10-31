Alphatec Reports Strong Q3 2025 Revenue Growth

Alphatec ( (ATEC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Alphatec presented to its investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical device company specializing in innovative spine surgery solutions, has reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025. The company, known for its focus on clinical distinction in spine surgery, operates primarily in the healthcare sector.

In the third quarter of 2025, Alphatec reported a significant increase in total revenue, reaching $197 million, marking a 30% growth compared to the previous year. The company also raised its full-year revenue and profitability guidance, reflecting a positive outlook for the remainder of the year.

Key financial highlights include a 31% growth in surgical revenue, amounting to $177 million, and a 29% increase in EOS revenue due to the rising adoption of EOS Insight®. The company achieved a 26% growth in net new surgeon users, indicating potential future growth. Additionally, Alphatec delivered an adjusted EBITDA of $26 million, representing 13% of revenue, and generated $5 million in free cash flow for the quarter.

Despite reporting a GAAP net loss of $29 million, Alphatec’s non-GAAP net income was $4 million, showcasing its ability to manage operational expenses effectively. The company ended the quarter with a cash balance of $156 million, positioning it well for future investments and growth initiatives.

Looking ahead, Alphatec’s management remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, with expectations of a 24% increase in total revenue for the full year 2025. The company’s focus on integrating data and informatics into its procedural solutions is expected to continue driving its success in the spine surgery market.

