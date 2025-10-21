Alpha Tau Secures Radioactive Material License for New Hampshire Facility

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd ( (DRTS) ) has provided an update.

On October 21, 2025, Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. announced it has received a radioactive material license for its new manufacturing facility in Hudson, New Hampshire. This milestone is crucial for the company’s commercial readiness as it prepares to produce its innovative Alpha DaRT cancer therapy by 2026. The license allows the company to proceed with equipping the facility and introducing thorium generators, marking a significant step towards operational momentum. The development is expected to create jobs in New Hampshire and is part of Alpha Tau’s broader strategy to commercialize its cancer treatment technology, which is currently undergoing multiple clinical trials for various types of tumors.

The most recent analyst rating on (DRTS) stock is a Buy with a $9.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Alpha Tau Medical Ltd stock, see the DRTS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on DRTS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, DRTS is a Underperform.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd is struggling with significant financial challenges, primarily due to a lack of revenue and ongoing cash burn. While technical indicators show a neutral trend, the valuation metrics reflect the company’s unprofitability. The absence of earnings call insights and corporate events limits additional context. Overall, the stock is risky with a low score of 38, suggesting caution for potential investors.

To see Spark’s full report on DRTS stock, click here.

More about Alpha Tau Medical Ltd

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., founded in 2016, is an Israeli oncology therapeutics company focused on the research, development, and potential commercialization of the Alpha DaRT technology for treating solid tumors. The technology, initially developed by professors from Tel Aviv University, aims to deliver potent alpha-radiation to tumors while sparing surrounding healthy tissue.

Average Trading Volume: 60,400

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $338.8M

For a thorough assessment of DRTS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue